Typhoon fighter aircraft scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth, with an RAF Voyager from Brize Norton, to monitor two Russian Blackjacks approaching UK airspace.
The RAF say in a news release that they worked closely with NATO partners to monitor the Russian aircraft as they passed through a variety of international airspace before they were intercepted over the North Sea.
“Our fighters escorted them from the UK’s area of interest and ensured that they did not enter UK sovereign airspace.”
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“Our brave RAF pilots have shown again that we are ready to respond to any threat to the UK. Alongside our NATO allies, we must remain vigilant and aware of Russian military activity.”
The RAF routinely identify, intercept and escort Russian aircraft that transit international airspace within proximity to the UK’s area of interest and continue to be on call every day.
This is the second time this week RAF aircraft have taken to the air to investigate Russian activity, following a similar incident on Wednesday evening, but on that occasion an intercept by the Typhoons was not necessary say the RAF.
We Need to procure some bombers, and return the complement!
Chances are, the Russians would call ours “Fruit Salads”. !
OK, just to explain that last comment for those Younger Viewers, Fruit Salads and Blackjacks were sweets Widely sold during my Childhood. There was a time you could get 4 for a Penny.
Just thought I’d explain this to stop anyone getting offended and taking It the wrong way, ending up with Name Calling and other Child like Behaviour.
No offence Intended.
Ok, fair comment!
Are you suggesting that some people ‘pretend’ to be offended so that they can start the name calling as a way to seek attention?
Personally I liked Fruit Salads but hated Blackjacks.
But the bestest ever sweets ( and this depends on my mood) is either American Hard Gums, or Maynards Wine Gums.
And I will fight to the death anyone who says otherwise! Actually I’ll just pretend to be offended….
Answers In Order of Points raised.
Well ermmmm. YES.
Personally I didn’t like Either.
Bestest Sweets ever were those Peanut shaped things with real Peanuts inside.
Want a Fight then ?
Peanut shaped things with Peanuts inside? Would that be Peanuts?
Are they classed as sweets?
No I won’t fight you I will just make sarky narky comments about you and everything you write and pretend that if offends me!
That ok with you sir?
Well Yes but They were like Toffee or the such coated on the Outside.
Yes They are Classed as Sweets.
Oh Good, i’m getting really comfy with all that.
Yup. Fine by me.
Maynards Winegums gets my vote. Although I am partial to fruit pastels. Pear Drops and Werthers are another contender. Toxic Waste are always fun for a laugh!
And yes I have heard of Blackjacks and fruit salads, they still exist I think!
And a new bomber should be called the Lancaster! end of story!
keith,
Toxic Waste is a sweet?
Yes I’ve eaten fruit salads in the not that distance past and seen the devils toenails that are BlackJacks.
Wtf! Jelly babies.
Actually, That’s a fair shout mate. i Love Jelly Babies Too. Love the Harder outer shell and the softer Inner !
Jelly Babies?? What are 2 you thinking!!
Top 20 at best.
Its a shame we couldn’t do a vote on peoples faves, just for the fun of it.
Loved blackjacks and salads but wine gums??? Wtf. fruit pastilles and chewitts all the way